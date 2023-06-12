CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 6,783 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,659,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,778,000 after buying an additional 1,315,219 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 121.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after buying an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 16.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,617,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,174,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,672,000 after purchasing an additional 464,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America lowered FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FOX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.89.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,018,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,700. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

