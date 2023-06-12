CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 784 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.69.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.54. 276,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,266. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.91 and a 1 year high of $102.18.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.