CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 28,572 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 79,917 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,567,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,791,000 after buying an additional 263,541 shares during the period. Cresta Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. now owns 24,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 80,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,680,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,902,000 after buying an additional 86,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 11,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on EPD. Barclays boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,714,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,467,771. The firm has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

