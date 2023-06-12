Cigna Investments Inc. New Trims Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cigna Investments Inc. New cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.1% of Cigna Investments Inc. New’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cora Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $4,479,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,527,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $328,421,000 after buying an additional 318,055 shares during the period. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 136,920 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 19,193 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.11.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.85. 12,931,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.93. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $184.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

