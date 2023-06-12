Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Cinedigm Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.27 and a twelve month high of $0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cinedigm by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Cinedigm in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

