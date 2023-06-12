Cipher Capital LP Takes $3.02 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 3D L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,238 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Apple from $176.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.11.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Performance

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at $78,253,004.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $181.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,931,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,127,961. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.66 and a 200-day moving average of $153.93. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $184.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.