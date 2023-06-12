Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.06. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CFG. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.24.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.35. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,592,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,749,075,000 after buying an additional 2,540,392 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after buying an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after buying an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after buying an additional 2,785,751 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

