Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Stock Holdings Increased by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,171 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,167 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after acquiring an additional 787,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,261 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 4.8 %

NYSE CFG traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.99. 9,905,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,053. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.37 and a 12 month high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.15 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.48%.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.24.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

