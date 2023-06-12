Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Director Purchases $36,272.52 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 15,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,601.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Citizens Stock Performance

CIA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,729. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.

Institutional Trading of Citizens

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter worth about $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Citizens by 15.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.

