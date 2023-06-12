Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Director Purchases $36,272.52 in Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) Director Christopher W. Claus acquired 15,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, for a total transaction of $36,272.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,601.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CIA stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.36. The stock had a trading volume of 35,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,729. Citizens, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.64 and a 1-year high of $4.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.
Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter. Citizens had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citizens from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
Citizens, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance segments. The Life Insurance segment primarily issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in U.S. dollar-denominated amounts to foreign residents.
