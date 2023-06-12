Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,094,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,818,000 after purchasing an additional 460,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,412,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 333,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after purchasing an additional 643,635 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,428,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,720,000 after purchasing an additional 476,956 shares during the period. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.14. 326,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,009. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.03. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

