Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,771 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $71,340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 855,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 147,104 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 710,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,268,000 after purchasing an additional 126,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 512,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 455,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,887,000 after acquiring an additional 82,759 shares during the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.33. 38,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $51.96 and a twelve month high of $91.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.51.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.6048 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.84%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the business of producing franchise bottles of trademark beverages. It operates under the Mexico and Central America, and South America segments. The Mexico and Central America segment includes Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, and Panama. The South America segment focuses on Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

