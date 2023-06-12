Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 68.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Cognex worth $8,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cognex by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after purchasing an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cognex by 10.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.96 on Monday, reaching $56.26. 163,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,395. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.60. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $58.12.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $201.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.40 million. Cognex had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Cowen cut their target price on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Cognex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.