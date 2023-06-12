Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Comerica by 28.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Comerica by 49.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.97.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,952,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.