Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.57 Million Position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.11% of Embecta worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Embecta by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Embecta by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Embecta by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EMBC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,108. Embecta Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.14 and a 200-day moving average of $28.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

