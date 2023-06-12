Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.10% of Nabors Industries worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 89.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Nabors Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.86.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE NBR traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.46. 43,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.09. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $83.05 and a 52-week high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.61). The firm had revenue of $789.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.96 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.