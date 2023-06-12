Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 25.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,393 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 36.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,076 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 34.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,375,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,375,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 8.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 73,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,598. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $72.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.76.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,512,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,512,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total value of $267,804.48. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 110,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,410,400.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,798 shares of company stock worth $2,639,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. Its products include Data Protection and insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, NJ.

