Comparing EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

EMAV (OTCMKTS:EMAV – Get Rating) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMAV and Fisker’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMAV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fisker $340,000.00 5,585.11 -$547.50 million ($1.77) -3.25

EMAV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fisker.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMAV N/A N/A N/A Fisker -103,404.73% -103.57% -37.10%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares EMAV and Fisker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

EMAV has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.0% of Fisker shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.8% of Fisker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EMAV and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMAV 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 3 4 2 0 1.89

Fisker has a consensus target price of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 97.10%. Given Fisker’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fisker is more favorable than EMAV.

Summary

Fisker beats EMAV on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMAV

EMAV Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, operates as an electric motors and vehicles company. It intends to design, assemble, and sell premium electric rugged sport adventure vehicles. The company also seeks to provide commercial electric vehicles, including EMAV power stations, and fleet, delivery, and multi-purpose vehicles for commercial applications, as well as for the military, homeland protection, civil, and law enforcement markets. EMAV Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc. engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

