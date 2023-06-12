Comparing Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Nanophase Technologies (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) and Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nanophase Technologies and Inter Parfums, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanophase Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Inter Parfums 0 1 3 0 2.75

Inter Parfums has a consensus target price of $160.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Nanophase Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanophase Technologies -9.95% -59.94% -11.51% Inter Parfums 12.17% 18.87% 11.90%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Inter Parfums’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Nanophase Technologies has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter Parfums has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Nanophase Technologies and Inter Parfums’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanophase Technologies $37.32 million 1.83 -$2.62 million ($0.08) -17.25 Inter Parfums $1.15 billion 3.73 $120.94 million $4.36 30.70

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Nanophase Technologies. Nanophase Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter Parfums, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nanophase Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 44.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Nanophase Technologies on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nanophase Technologies

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced material products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc. engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances. The company was founded by Jean Madar and Philippe Benacin in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

