Comparing United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA)

United Bancorporation of Alabama (OTCMKTS:UBAB – Get Rating) and Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorporation of Alabama 0 0 0 0 N/A Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorporation of Alabama 33.24% 18.68% 1.69% Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

United Bancorporation of Alabama pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Touchstone Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. United Bancorporation of Alabama pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Touchstone Bankshares pays out 38.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorporation of Alabama has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorporation of Alabama $61.78 million 2.01 $18.68 million $6.24 5.51 Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $4.05 million $0.83 10.46

United Bancorporation of Alabama has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares. United Bancorporation of Alabama is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Touchstone Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.8% of United Bancorporation of Alabama shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Touchstone Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Bancorporation of Alabama beats Touchstone Bankshares on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bancorporation of Alabama

United Bancorp of Alabama, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and management of United Bank. It provides commercial banking services in Baldwin, Escambia, Monroe, and Santa Rosa counties through its bank subsidiary. The company was founded on March 8, 1982 and is headquartered in Atmore, AL.

About Touchstone Bankshares

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as a commercial bank, which provides services to consumers and small businesses through several branches located in Dinwiddie County, Virginia. It provides a variety of loans, checking and savings accounts, and investment services. The company was founded in July 2020 and is headquartered in Prince George, VA.

