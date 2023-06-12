Comparing Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) & Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX)

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) and Smead Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVFCX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Weave Communications and Smead Value Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weave Communications 0 2 1 0 2.33 Smead Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Weave Communications currently has a consensus target price of $5.67, indicating a potential downside of 26.79%. Given Weave Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Weave Communications is more favorable than Smead Value Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

63.7% of Weave Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Weave Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of Smead Value Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Weave Communications and Smead Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weave Communications -29.49% -51.25% -20.70% Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -17.75%

Volatility and Risk

Weave Communications has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smead Value Fund has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weave Communications and Smead Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weave Communications $142.12 million 3.63 -$49.74 million ($0.67) -11.55 Smead Value Fund N/A N/A -$6.48 million N/A N/A

Smead Value Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weave Communications.

Summary

Weave Communications beats Smead Value Fund on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc. provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks. The company's products include Customized Phone System, a smarter phone system to identify whether incoming calls are from new or current customers, provide information at every call, and manages heavy call times; Weave Text Messaging to communicate with customers; Weave Missed Call Text to take action in real time upon notification of a missed call; Weave Team, a group messaging solution that helps businesses and their team members communicate with each other from their work stations; and Weave Mobile App to text customers, request payments, and receive and make calls. It also offers Weave Reviews to request, collect, monitor, and respond to reviews; Weave Email Marketing, an email system; Web Assistant Appointment Requests and Text Connect to interact with their existing and potential customers online directly through their websites; Weave Payments, a payment processing solution; Customer Insights to collect payments faster, improve personalized engagement with each customer, and recommend follow-up items; and Analytics to identify unscheduled treatments, canceled appointments, unpaid invoices, and other needs. In addition, the company provides Digital Forms to fill out critical information; and Scheduling to send automatic scheduling reminders through text message or email reminders. It serves customers in dental, optometry, veterinary, physical therapy, home services, audiology, medical specialty services, and podiatry industries. The company was formerly known as Recall Solutions, LLC and changed its name to Weave Communications, Inc. in October 2015. Weave Communications, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

About Smead Value Fund

SVF Investment Corp. 3 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

