Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer cut Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

CFMS opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Conformis ( NASDAQ:CFMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by $0.24. Conformis had a negative net margin of 74.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.43%. The business had revenue of $12.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 million. On average, research analysts expect that Conformis will post -5.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.

