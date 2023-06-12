Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Separately, Oppenheimer cut Conformis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.
Conformis Price Performance
CFMS opened at $1.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Conformis has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFMS. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Conformis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 368,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conformis during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000.
About Conformis
Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells patient-specific products and instrumentation. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal PS, as well as provides iTotal Identity and Identity Imprint knee replacement products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Conformis (CFMS)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.