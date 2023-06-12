Contrasting Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

Catalyst Bancorp (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Rating) and Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Catalyst Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Catalyst Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Catalyst Bancorp and Provident Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Provident Financial has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.90%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Catalyst Bancorp.

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Provident Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Bancorp 4.16% 0.45% 0.15% Provident Financial 19.93% 7.16% 0.73%

Volatility & Risk

Catalyst Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Financial has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catalyst Bancorp and Provident Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Bancorp $9.19 million 5.81 $180,000.00 $0.10 105.61 Provident Financial $39.45 million 2.23 $9.09 million $1.29 9.70

Provident Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Bancorp. Provident Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalyst Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Provident Financial beats Catalyst Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family residential first mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and land loans, consumer loans, and other loans. In addition, the company invests in various types of securities comprising mortgage-backed securities, the U.S. treasury obligations, securities of various federal agencies and of state and municipal governments, certificates of deposit at federally insured banks and savings institutions, and federal funds. It operates through full-service branches located in Carencro, Eunice, Lafayette, Opelousas, and Port Barre. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Opelousas, Louisiana.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.