Contrasting Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) & ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) and ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ReNew Energy Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL N/A N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global -5.55% -4.04% -0.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ReNew Energy Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReNew Energy Global 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

ReNew Energy Global has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.14%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

This table compares Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL and ReNew Energy Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $4.25 billion 1.04 $215.40 million N/A N/A ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.06 -$211.00 million ($0.18) -31.11

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has higher revenue and earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Risk and Volatility

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNew Energy Global has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.5% of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.9% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL beats ReNew Energy Global on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power. The DIS segment comprises public electricity distribution services. The TEL segment offers telecommunications and general communication services. The GAS segment encompasses public service of piped natural gas distribution. The HOL segment participate in other companies. The company was founded on October 26, 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company also provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. As of March 31, 2022, its portfolio consisted of 10.69 GW of wind and solar energy projects, hydro, firm power projects, and distributed solar energy projects, of which 7.57 GW projects were commissioned and 3.12 GW were committed. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

