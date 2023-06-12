Contrasting Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL)

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.9% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Natural Alternatives International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Natural Alternatives International has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natural Alternatives International 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Natural Alternatives International $170.97 million 0.27 $10.71 million $0.60 12.63 Smart for Life $17.77 million 0.09 -$29.98 million ($23.93) -0.05

Natural Alternatives International has higher revenue and earnings than Smart for Life. Smart for Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Natural Alternatives International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Natural Alternatives International and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natural Alternatives International 2.10% 4.05% 2.48% Smart for Life -112.53% -1,077.82% -60.44%

Summary

Natural Alternatives International beats Smart for Life on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Natural Alternatives International

(Get Rating)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products. It operates through Private-Label Contract Manufacturing and Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segments. The Private-Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products. The Royalty, Licensing, and Raw Material Sales segment is associated with the sale and license of beta-alanine. The company was founded by Mark A. LeDoux in 1980 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Smart for Life

(Get Rating)

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

