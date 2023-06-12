Contrasting QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF) and Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) and QinetiQ Group (OTCMKTS:QNTQF – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Archer Aviation and QinetiQ Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Archer Aviation N/A -71.43% -61.65% QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Archer Aviation and QinetiQ Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Archer Aviation 0 1 4 0 2.80 QinetiQ Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Archer Aviation currently has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 153.85%. Given Archer Aviation’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Archer Aviation is more favorable than QinetiQ Group.

41.5% of Archer Aviation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of QinetiQ Group shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Archer Aviation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Archer Aviation and QinetiQ Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Archer Aviation N/A N/A -$317.30 million ($1.53) -2.12 QinetiQ Group N/A N/A N/A ($0.06) -71.01

QinetiQ Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Archer Aviation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc., an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc. Archer Aviation Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Plc engages in the provision of technology development and consultancy services to the defense, security, and related markets. The company operates through the following segments: EMEA Services and Global Products. EMEA Services segment provides technical assurance, test and evaluation and training services, underpinned by long-term contracts. Global Products segment combines all other business units not aggregated within EMEA Services. QinetiQ Group was founded on July 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Farnborough, the United Kingdom.

