Contrasting Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:TKGBY – Get Rating) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A Bankinter 20.13% 10.38% 0.46%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and Bankinter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. 0 2 1 0 2.33 Bankinter 2 0 3 0 2.20

Earnings & Valuation

Bankinter has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Bankinter’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bankinter is more favorable than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S..

This table compares Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and Bankinter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. N/A N/A N/A $0.74 1.68 Bankinter $2.43 billion N/A $1.58 billion N/A N/A

Bankinter has higher revenue and earnings than Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S..

Dividends

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. pays out 10.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Bankinter beats Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.

(Get Rating)

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. provides various banking products and services. It offers current, savings, time and term deposit, ELMA, structured deposit, and gold accounts; and general purpose, auto, revolving, house, discount, SME project, installment, working capital, foreign currency, mortgage, and other loans, as well as spot TL and foreign currency, letters of guarantee and reference, and overdraft accounts. The company also provides various cards; and auto, liability, health, unemployment, life, house, individual accident, automobile, business premises, fire, freight, engineering, accident, loan, and agriculture insurance products, as well as pension products. In addition, it offers mutual funds, T-bills/government bonds, Eurobonds, repos, equities, dual currency deposit transactions, Turkish derivatives exchange, e-trader, forward transactions, and taxation services; cash management services; and SME specific products, such as support packages, foreign trade financing and legislation, and related services. Further, the company provides leasing, fleet management, factoring, investment and private banking, payment, safety box, and Internet and mobile/SMS banking services. As of May 18, 2022, Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. operates as a subsidiary of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.

About Bankinter

(Get Rating)

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.