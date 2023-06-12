Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corus Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$6.93 and a 1-year high of C$14.10.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment ( TSE:CJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$343.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.80 million.

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

