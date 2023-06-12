Couchbase, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Couchbase in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.57) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.42) EPS.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 44.54% and a negative net margin of 43.82%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Shares of BASE opened at $16.18 on Monday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $10.19 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Couchbase by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Couchbase during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Couchbase by 71.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 3,150 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $48,856.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 489,942 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,000.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,447 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $81,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 457,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,160 shares of company stock worth $242,205 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

