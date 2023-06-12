Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Director Purchases $46,341.00 in Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Mihaylo bought 27,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,849.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Crexendo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CXDO traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.69. 4,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,706. Crexendo, Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 85.41%. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crexendo Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.30%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crexendo

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Crexendo by 19.2% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 202,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 32,572 shares during the period. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crexendo Company Profile

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

