Critical Analysis: Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) and FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and FNCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp 25.30% 15.55% 1.08%

Volatility and Risk

Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FNCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. FNCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. FNCB Bancorp pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FNCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Akbank T.A.S. and FNCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 0 0 2.00 FNCB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akbank T.A.S. and FNCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion N/A $898.88 million N/A N/A FNCB Bancorp $68.76 million 1.78 $20.44 million $0.95 6.55

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than FNCB Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 18.0% of FNCB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FNCB Bancorp beats Akbank T.A.S. on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services. The Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management segment provides financial solutions and banking services to large, medium and small size corporate, and commercial customers. The Treasury segment conducts TL and FC spot and forward transactions, treasury bonds, government bonds, Eurobond and private sector bond transactions and also derivative trading activities within determined limits. The company was founded on January 30, 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the operation and ownership of banks. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

