Critical Comparison: NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX) versus Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) and NovAccess Global (OTCMKTS:XSNX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Qualigen Therapeutics has a beta of -0.45, meaning that its share price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovAccess Global has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and NovAccess Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qualigen Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A NovAccess Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Qualigen Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 292.12%. Given Qualigen Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Qualigen Therapeutics is more favorable than NovAccess Global.

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and NovAccess Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qualigen Therapeutics -309.46% -164.73% -96.44% NovAccess Global N/A N/A -2,115.87%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qualigen Therapeutics and NovAccess Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qualigen Therapeutics $4.98 million 1.03 -$18.64 million N/A N/A NovAccess Global N/A N/A -$1.72 million N/A N/A

NovAccess Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qualigen Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.0% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Qualigen Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of NovAccess Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Qualigen Therapeutics beats NovAccess Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects. RAS-F3 is a small molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor for blocking RAS mutations that lead to tumor formation, especially in pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. STARS is a DNA/RNA-based treatment device for removal from circulating blood of precisely targeted tumor-produced and viral compounds. The company was founded on March 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About NovAccess Global

NovAccess Global, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of diagnostics, therapeutics in cancer, and neurological diseases and the development of immunotherapies to treat brain tumor patients. The company was founded on February 25, 1997 and is headquartered in Cuyahoga County, OH.

