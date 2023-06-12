Critical Contrast: Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) and Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW)

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) and Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Gencor Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Douglas Dynamics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Gencor Industries and Douglas Dynamics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gencor Industries 7.16% 4.60% 4.21% Douglas Dynamics 4.93% 14.04% 5.18%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gencor Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Douglas Dynamics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Gencor Industries and Douglas Dynamics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Douglas Dynamics has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.71%. Given Douglas Dynamics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Douglas Dynamics is more favorable than Gencor Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gencor Industries and Douglas Dynamics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gencor Industries $109.05 million 1.94 -$370,000.00 $0.53 27.17 Douglas Dynamics $596.01 million 1.18 $38.61 million $1.22 25.05

Douglas Dynamics has higher revenue and earnings than Gencor Industries. Douglas Dynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gencor Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Gencor Industries has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Douglas Dynamics has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Douglas Dynamics beats Gencor Industries on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gencor Industries

Gencor Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants. It also provides combustion systems that transform solid, liquid, or gaseous fuels into usable energy, or burn multiple fuels in asphalt and aggregate drying industries; and combustion systems for rotary dryers, kilns, fume and liquid incinerators, and fuel heaters, as well as industrial incinerators. In addition, the company offers thermal fluid heat transfer systems that transfer heat for storage, heating, and pumping viscous materials, such as asphalt, chemicals, heavy oils, etc. in various industrial and petrochemical applications; specialty storage tanks for various industrial uses; and asphalt pavers under the Blaw-Knox brand. Gencor Industries, Inc. sells its products primarily to the highway construction industry through its sales representatives, and independent dealers and agents worldwide. The company was formerly known as Mechtron International Corporation and changed its name to Gencor Industries, Inc. in 1987. Gencor Industries, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands. The Work Truck Solutions segment includes upfit of market attachments and storage solutions for commercial work vehicles under the DEJANA brand and its related sub-brands. The company was founded by Douglas Seaman in 2004 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

