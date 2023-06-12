Critical Contrast: Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) versus V.F. (NYSE:VFC)

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) and V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Moncler and V.F.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moncler N/A N/A N/A $0.42 161.13 V.F. $11.61 billion 0.64 $118.58 million $0.31 61.65

V.F. has higher revenue and earnings than Moncler. V.F. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Moncler, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Profitability

Moncler pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. V.F. pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Moncler pays out 23.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. V.F. pays out 387.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Moncler and V.F.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moncler N/A N/A N/A V.F. 1.02% 25.78% 5.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.2% of Moncler shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of V.F. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of V.F. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Moncler and V.F., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moncler 0 1 4 0 2.80 V.F. 2 11 8 0 2.29

Moncler presently has a consensus target price of $54.80, indicating a potential downside of 19.79%. V.F. has a consensus target price of $28.42, indicating a potential upside of 48.72%. Given V.F.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe V.F. is more favorable than Moncler.

Summary

V.F. beats Moncler on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moncler

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; footwear; equipment; accessories; outdoor-inspired, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, streetwear, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, and totes; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear. It provides its products under The North Face, Timberland, Smartwool, Icebreaker, Altra, Vans, Supreme, Kipling, Napapijri, Eastpak, JanSport, Dickies, and Timberland PRO brand names. The company sells its products primarily to specialty stores, department stores, national chains, and mass merchants, as well as sells through direct-to-consumer operations, including retail stores, concession retail stores, and e-commerce sites, and other digital platforms. V.F. Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

