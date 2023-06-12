Critical Survey: Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) versus Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF)

Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mapletree Industrial Trust and Global Self Storage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.72 $2.06 million $0.25 20.24

Global Self Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mapletree Industrial Trust N/A N/A N/A Global Self Storage 22.76% 5.73% 4.10%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mapletree Industrial Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mapletree Industrial Trust and Global Self Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mapletree Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Self Storage has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.34%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than Mapletree Industrial Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.3% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Global Self Storage beats Mapletree Industrial Trust on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) listed on the Main Board of Singapore Exchange. Its principal investment strategy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate used primarily for industrial purposes in Singapore and income-producing real estate used primarily as data centres worldwide beyond Singapore, as well as real estate-related assets. As at 31 March 2023, MIT's total assets under management was S$8.8 billion, which comprised 85 properties in Singapore and 56 properties in North America (including 13 data centres held through the joint venture with Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd). MIT's property portfolio includes Data Centres, Hi-Tech Buildings, Business Park Buildings, Flatted Factories, Stack-up/Ramp-up Buildings and Light Industrial Buildings. MIT is managed by Mapletree Industrial Trust Management Ltd. and sponsored by Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

