Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 7,840 ($97.46).

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($99.45) target price on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,200 ($101.94) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,200 ($77.08) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.61), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($604,549.98). In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,484 ($80.61), for a total transaction of £486,300 ($604,549.98). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($86.04), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,277,769.41). 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Croda International Trading Down 12.5 %

About Croda International

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 5,274 ($65.56) on Monday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,052 ($62.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,521.83 ($93.51). The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,134.19, a P/E/G ratio of 84.64 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,566.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6,688.32.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

