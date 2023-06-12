Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.09. The consensus estimate for Curtiss-Wright’s current full-year earnings is $8.82 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CW. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $183.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

NYSE:CW opened at $173.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.29. Curtiss-Wright has a fifty-two week low of $124.37 and a fifty-two week high of $182.55.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CW. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $228,760.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,998 shares in the company, valued at $3,250,557.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,055 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $180,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,881,179. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,525 shares of company stock worth $431,918 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a global integrated business that provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to the aerospace and defense markets, as well as critical technologies in demanding commercial power, process, and industrial markets. It operates through the following three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

