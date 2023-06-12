DA Davidson Weighs in on Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Concrete Pumping in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.72 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.34%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of BBCP opened at $6.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.77 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.06. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $5.39 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 409.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,494 shares during the period. 35.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

