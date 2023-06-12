DA Davidson Weighs in on Smartsheet Inc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a report issued on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson analyst R. Simmons anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

Smartsheet Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $38.83 on Monday. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 34.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $496,730.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $881,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,115,359 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.