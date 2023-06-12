Deckers Outdoor Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $11.33 Per Share (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhattacharjee now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $11.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.28. The consensus estimate for Deckers Outdoor’s current full-year earnings is $21.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s FY2024 earnings at $21.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.27 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $25.25 EPS.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.69.

NYSE:DECK opened at $488.33 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $504.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $473.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $431.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total value of $3,629,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares in the company, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DECK. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 72 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 9,000.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 91 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

