Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,519,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,824,000 after acquiring an additional 275,377 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 206.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 13.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DEO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,700 ($46.00) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.40) to GBX 4,890 ($60.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.21) to GBX 3,850 ($47.86) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,983.33.

NYSE:DEO traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $169.84. 184,121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,317. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

