Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2023

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIODGet Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIODGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,553. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.