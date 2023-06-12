Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Diodes Price Performance

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. Diodes has a 52-week low of $58.52 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,971 shares in the company, valued at $7,107,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael R. Giordano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,639 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,553. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Diodes by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Diodes by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Diodes by 4.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

