DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) CEO Sells $51,300.00 in Stock

DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Capone sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DocGo Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:DCGO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.46. 133,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,594. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.35. DocGo Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $978.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.93.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). DocGo had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DocGo Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of DocGo

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of DocGo in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 226.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DocGo in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of DocGo by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

