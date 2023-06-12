Dollarama Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollarama in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollarama’s current full-year earnings is $3.54 per share.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.05. Dollarama had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 2,563.29%. The firm had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$84.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$92.55.

DOL stock opened at C$83.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14,849.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$70.12 and a 12 month high of C$85.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$83.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$81.15.

In other Dollarama news, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 8,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.63, for a total value of C$683,862.10. Company insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.14%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

