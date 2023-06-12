Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $362.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $356.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE DPZ traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $300.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,764. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $426.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $314.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.92.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.27. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 37.32%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Stories

