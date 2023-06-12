Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Dover were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,501,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,597,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 570,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,474,000 after purchasing an additional 327,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dover by 41.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 896,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 263,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dover by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after acquiring an additional 231,562 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV traded up $1.34 on Monday, reaching $142.48. 219,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $160.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.50.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 26.93%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

