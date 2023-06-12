Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRETF. Cormark upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of DRETF opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.15. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $15.95.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, acquiring, leasing and managing central business district and suburban office properties. It operates through the following segments: Calgary, Toronto Downtown, Mississauga and North York, Ottawa and Montreal and Other Markets. The company was founded on May 9, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.