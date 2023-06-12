Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVAX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter worth about $124,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVAX traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 9.07 and a quick ratio of 8.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.67 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 35.99%. On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 17,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $190,913.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

