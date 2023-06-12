Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $192,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at $9,201,899.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,482 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,986 over the last ninety days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $177.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,025. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $179.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.36 and its 200 day moving average is $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.48%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.