Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at $9,568,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 211.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,073,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516,372 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 52.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 39,658 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.32.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

