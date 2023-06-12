Eldorado Gold Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eldorado Gold in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.46 per share.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -244.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.11.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 1.10%.

Institutional Trading of Eldorado Gold

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Eldorado Gold by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 4.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 43,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.